Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,567,000 after buying an additional 795,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,418,000 after buying an additional 1,296,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,825,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,022,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS ITA opened at $111.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

