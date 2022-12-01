Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Decreased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1,147.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $141.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

