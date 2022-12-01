Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of Benson Hill as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Benson Hill

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp acquired 20,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,744.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,744.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Benson Hill Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHIL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Benson Hill Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

