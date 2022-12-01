Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 159 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $716.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $934.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

