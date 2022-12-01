Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 511 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 127,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $127.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.