Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $367,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 17.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

YUM opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

