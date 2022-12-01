Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 6,085 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

