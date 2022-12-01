Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 131.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on L. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

L opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.86. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

