Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $367,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth $7,544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 347.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 279,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 399.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 261,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 132.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 428,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at $4,165,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Price Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

