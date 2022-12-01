Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.