Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.