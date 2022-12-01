Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,518 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 408,308 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.04 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

