Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,385 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $146.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.80. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.25. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

