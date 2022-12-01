Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Ameren worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $4,205,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Ameren by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 167,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Ameren by 448.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 392,779 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

