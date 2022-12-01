Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
