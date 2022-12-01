Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,497 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

