Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $67.55 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

