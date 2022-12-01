4,478 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,980 shares of company stock worth $3,661,338. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $72.83 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.