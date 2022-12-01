Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 85.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNPR opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,684. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

