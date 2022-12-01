Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $235,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,510 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,400,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 923.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 271,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after acquiring an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JWN opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

