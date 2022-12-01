Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR opened at $106.14 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $128.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.