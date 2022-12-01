Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $262,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $93,851,000 after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 64.0% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

