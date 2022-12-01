Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $302,000 Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 297.4% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

AUY stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

