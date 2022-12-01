Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 3,607 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,519 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 81.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Truist Financial raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

