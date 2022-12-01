Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

