Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $274,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after acquiring an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Timken by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE TKR opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

