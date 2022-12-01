AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 54.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,124,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,210,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at $782,817,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,124,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,210,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,487 shares of company stock valued at $69,219,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.77. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

