LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $28,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $126.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $165.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

