EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,402 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 23,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $28,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 22,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,040 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Shares of EOG opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

