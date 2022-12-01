LPL Financial LLC Has $32.11 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 634,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,956 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.02% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $32,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.