LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $80.85.

