LPL Financial LLC Sells 31,889 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,889 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.78% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $27,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.38. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.441 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

