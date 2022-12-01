LPL Financial LLC Sells 632 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.05% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $28,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $85.43 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

