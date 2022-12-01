LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $33,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 92,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS PTNQ opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90.

