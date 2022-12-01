Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,594 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $34,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 420.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 36,912 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.58 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

