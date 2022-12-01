Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,816 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.92% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $33,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after purchasing an additional 576,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 145,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 101,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $188.56 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.06.

