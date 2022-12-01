Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires New Stake in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC dropped their price target on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

NYSE MCG opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

In related news, Director Richard Caring bought 22,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,040.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

