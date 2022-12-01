Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNBR. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $32,152,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after buying an additional 431,728 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after buying an additional 289,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 553,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SNBR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Sleep Number Price Performance

Shares of SNBR opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.98 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

