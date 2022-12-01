LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $35,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $82.98 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $430.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

