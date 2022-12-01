Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.