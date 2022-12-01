Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 125 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $2,575,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 81,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average is $116.96.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

