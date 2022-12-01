Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Q2 were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,367,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,939,000 after purchasing an additional 221,085 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 12.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 148,983 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 864,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Q2 by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 998,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,575,000 after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 19.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 84,746 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

