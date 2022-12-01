Natixis Investment Managers International Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in BCE were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

