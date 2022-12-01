Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 1.45. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $66.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

