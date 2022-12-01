Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 1,584 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Chegg were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,435,000 after buying an additional 460,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 60.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after buying an additional 979,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,871,000 after buying an additional 161,720 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 20.6% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 727,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 124,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHGG opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

