Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 856 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Cognex were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after acquiring an additional 473,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,174,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 344,319 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX opened at $49.78 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

