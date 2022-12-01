Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 595 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in AECOM were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $85.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

