Natixis Investment Managers International Has $181,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

