Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 2,036 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after acquiring an additional 589,342 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

AQUA stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

