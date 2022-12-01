Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires Shares of 5,037 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,618,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after buying an additional 551,598 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

ZWS opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

See Also

